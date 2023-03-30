Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

