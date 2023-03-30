Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

