Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 114.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

