Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,451 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

