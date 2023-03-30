Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

