Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,703 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

CRUS stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.