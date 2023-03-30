Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

