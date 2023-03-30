Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile



American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

