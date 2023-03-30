Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jabil by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.