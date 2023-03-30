Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,247 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

