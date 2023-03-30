Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,392 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

