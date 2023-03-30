Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,924 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $41,496,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

