Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $157.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

