Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

