Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About América Móvil

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.