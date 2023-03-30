Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

