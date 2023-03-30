Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

