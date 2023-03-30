Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

