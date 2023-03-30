CSFB Upgrades Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Neutral

CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.23.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at C$51.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market cap of C$103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

