CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.