Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 9,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

