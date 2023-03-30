Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.20. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 116,796 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,518 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
