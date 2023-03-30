Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $482,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

