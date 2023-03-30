Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.73.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

