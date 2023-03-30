Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.