Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

