Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $455.76

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $455.76 and last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 25789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $448.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

