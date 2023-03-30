Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.