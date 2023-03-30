DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.8 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.47. DeNA has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.