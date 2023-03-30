DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at TD Cowen

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DermTech Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of DMTK stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.
In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
