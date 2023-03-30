Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,558 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,558 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $177,406,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.55 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

