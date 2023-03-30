Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWCZ. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About European Wax Center

EWCZ has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Stories

