Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $48,095.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

