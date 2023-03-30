Diversified Trust Co Has $126,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.36 and a beta of 1.04. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -924.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems



Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

