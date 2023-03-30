Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hayward were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

HAYW opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,879,623. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

