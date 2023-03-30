Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Affimed were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $6,953,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 112,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 118.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,274,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

