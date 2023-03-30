Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.