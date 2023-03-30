Diversified Trust Co Invests $118,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,689 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Berry by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Stock Up 1.2 %

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.77%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

