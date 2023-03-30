Diversified Trust Co Invests $208,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

