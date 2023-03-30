Diversified Trust Co Invests $209,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.