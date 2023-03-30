Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SI-BONE by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,756 shares of company stock worth $1,330,276. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.95.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

