Diversified Trust Co Makes New $131,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

