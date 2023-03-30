Diversified Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.