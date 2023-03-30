Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 3,044,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 113.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sharecare Price Performance
SHCR stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
Sharecare Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.