Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 3,044,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 113.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHCR stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

