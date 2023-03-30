Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 54.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.