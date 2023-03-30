Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AAR by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,896.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,761 shares of company stock worth $9,722,350. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

