Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,389 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

