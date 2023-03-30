Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,690 shares of company stock valued at $633,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $561.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

