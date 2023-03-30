Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 13,489 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $237,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $237,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,083,304.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,940 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SOVO opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

