Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

